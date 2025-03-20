Global Spotlight: Women's Sevens Soccer Series to Debut with $5 Million Prize
An international women's sevens soccer series will launch in May, offering a $5 million prize pool per edition. Co-founded by Jennifer Mackesy, the series links top clubs globally, promoting economic opportunities for players. The inaugural event occurs in Portugal, with more events worldwide.
An international women's sevens soccer series is poised to make its debut in May, just ahead of the Women's Champions League final, with a substantial $5 million prize pool per edition, revealed organizers on Thursday. Dubbed "World Sevens Football," the initiative was co-founded by Jennifer Mackesy, who also co-owns Gotham FC and the WSL's Chelsea.
The Guardian reports that there is a pledge to invest a staggering $100 million into the series over the course of five years. In addition to its short, fast-paced format, the league is set to feature eight world-class professional clubs and top-tier global players.
Jennifer Mackesy emphasized the economic opportunities this provides, noting that it aims to financially reflect the players' true value. The games will consist of two 15-minute halves, incorporating extra time for drawing matches. Portugal will host the inaugural event from May 21-23, with future matches planned globally.
