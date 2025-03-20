Global Spotlight: Women's Sevens Soccer Series to Debut with $5 Million Prize

An international women's sevens soccer series is poised to make its debut in May, just ahead of the Women's Champions League final, with a substantial $5 million prize pool per edition, revealed organizers on Thursday. Dubbed "World Sevens Football," the initiative was co-founded by Jennifer Mackesy, who also co-owns Gotham FC and the WSL's Chelsea.

The Guardian reports that there is a pledge to invest a staggering $100 million into the series over the course of five years. In addition to its short, fast-paced format, the league is set to feature eight world-class professional clubs and top-tier global players.

Jennifer Mackesy emphasized the economic opportunities this provides, noting that it aims to financially reflect the players' true value. The games will consist of two 15-minute halves, incorporating extra time for drawing matches. Portugal will host the inaugural event from May 21-23, with future matches planned globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)