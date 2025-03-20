Decision-Making Revolution: Data Science Meets Gut Feel in IPL Strategies

Data science is rapidly becoming a cornerstone for IPL teams in their strategic planning efforts, according to RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. He believes integrating data with instinct enhances decision-making capabilities.

Bobat, who previously served as Performance Director for England and Wales Cricket, highlights the importance of interpreting and utilizing data within the cricketing framework. Proper balance between data and instinct can lead to improved decision outcomes, he asserts.

Bobat states that while auctions allow for time to plan and strategize, in-game decisions demand swift thinking. Leaders must discern how to make decisions and evaluate them beyond mere judgment of right or wrong, emphasizing nuanced assessment of strategy success.

