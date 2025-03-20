Left Menu

Australia Dominate in World Cup Qualifier Against Indonesia

Australia secured a decisive 5-1 victory over Indonesia in a World Cup qualifier, maintaining second place in Group C. Key goals by Jackson Irvine, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay, and Lewis Miller boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Indonesia's effort was highlighted by a strike from Ole Romeny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:00 IST
Australia Dominate in World Cup Qualifier Against Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's national football team delivered a commanding 5-1 victory over Indonesia in a crucial World Cup qualifier match. The win solidifies Australia's hold on second place in Group C, behind leaders Japan, while significantly boosting their goal difference.

Jackson Irvine was instrumental, scoring in both halves, complemented by goals from Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay, and Lewis Miller. Despite a spirited start and a missed penalty by Indonesia, the home team failed to match Australia's clinical performance.

Indonesia, led by coach Patrick Kluivert, showed potential with a debut goal from Ole Romeny. However, they were unable to capitalize on their early opportunities, leaving them trailing in the race for World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

