Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for English County Cricket Bowling
Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to bowl again in English county cricket following a successful re-assessment of his bowling action. Initially reported for a suspect action, Shakib underwent tests at Loughborough University and is now within the legal 15-degree threshold as per ECB regulations.
Bangladesh cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to bowling in English county cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the all-rounder passed re-assessment tests at Loughborough University, confirming his bowling action is now compliant with the regulations.
Shakib's bowling action had come under scrutiny when an umpire reported it during a match against Somerset last September. Failing a subsequent test led to a suspension starting December 10, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where he could only participate as a batsman.
The re-assessment determined that Shakib's action is now within the 15-degree flex limit, allowing him to resume bowling. This decision marks a significant boost for his return to competitive cricket in England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ShakibAlHasan
- cricket
- bowling
- EnglishCounty
- ECB
- sports
- Bangladesh
- cleared
- assessment
- Loughborough
ALSO READ
Cyclone Alfred Threatens Sports: Teams Rally to Support Family Safety
SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India
SOG Grandmasters Series Elevates Mind Sports Arena in India
Milestone Moments and Dramatic Twists in Sports: LeBron's Record, Injuries, and Contracts
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges