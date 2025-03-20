Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for English County Cricket Bowling

Bangladesh cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to bowling in English county cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the all-rounder passed re-assessment tests at Loughborough University, confirming his bowling action is now compliant with the regulations.

Shakib's bowling action had come under scrutiny when an umpire reported it during a match against Somerset last September. Failing a subsequent test led to a suspension starting December 10, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where he could only participate as a batsman.

The re-assessment determined that Shakib's action is now within the 15-degree flex limit, allowing him to resume bowling. This decision marks a significant boost for his return to competitive cricket in England.

