IPL Match Relocation: KKR vs LSG Game Moved to Guwahati Amid Security Concerns

Kolkata Knight Riders' game against Lucknow Super Giants is shifted to Guwahati due to security issues in Kolkata during 'Ram Navami' celebrations. The Cricket Association of Bengal's President, Snehasish Ganguly, announced the change as rescheduling in Kolkata was not feasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:10 IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders' home match against the Lucknow Super Giants, originally slated for April 6, will now take place in Guwahati. The decision comes after Kolkata's police cited their inability to provide adequate security during the 'Ram Navami' festivities, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly confirmed on Thursday.

Amid expectations of massive attendance and local support for both teams, the scheduling shift was necessitated following BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's announcement of over 20,000 processions throughout West Bengal. While hopes to reschedule the match in Kolkata proved untenable, moving the clash was deemed the best solution.

The highly anticipated encounter between teams owned by prominent figures—KKR by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka—was poised to attract avid fans. However, prioritizing public safety, the organizers opted for relocation, showcasing the dynamic adaptability required in managing large-scale sporting events.

