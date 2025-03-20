Khelo India Para Games 2025 Kickstarts with Over 1300 Para Athletes Participating

The much-anticipated Khelo India Para Games 2025 was officially declared open by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi. The grand opening ceremony marked the commencement of an eight-day-long sports spectacle, celebrating the resilience and talent of over 1300 para-athletes from across the nation.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Sri Kento Jini, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and Paralympic Committee of India President and former Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia. Six celebrated Paralympians – Simran Sharma (athletics), Praveen Kumar (badminton), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Nitya Sre (badminton), and Preeti Pal (athletics) – joined the esteemed guests in a unique torch rally to formally flag off the competition.

Khelo India: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his excitement over the enthusiastic response that each Khelo India initiative has garnered over the years. He hailed the Khelo India programme as the “umbrella” for aspiring athletes who aim to bring glory to the nation through sports.

“I am immensely proud and elated by the contributions made by Khelo India to Indian sports. Be it the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India School Games, Khelo India Winter Games, or Khelo India Para Games, our athletes continue to make the country proud with their dedication and talent,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

He further emphasized how determination and perseverance have been the driving forces behind India’s sporting success. “When one is determined, is heading in the right direction, and is working hard, the results are always positive. The success at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where we clinched a historic 29 medals, is a testament to our athletes’ immense potential. Through Khelo India Para Games, our para-athletes are receiving the best opportunities, paving their way to success. This is exactly the vision that our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had for Indian sports,” he added.

A Platform to Showcase and Inspire

Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar also lauded the Khelo India initiative, emphasizing the significance of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 as a premier platform for para-athletes to compete and showcase their exceptional talent.

“Khelo India Para Games 2025 provides Indian para-athletes with a world-class stage to compete with their peers and publicly exhibit their prowess. This championship not only allows them to prove their mettle but also serves as a source of inspiration for others. Their journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, motivates society at large,” said Dr. Kumar.

The event also saw the presence of Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), senior officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and a large audience consisting of athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts.

Six Disciplines, Countless Aspirations

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 will feature six different sports disciplines, providing a competitive stage for differently-abled athletes to exhibit their athletic skills. The categories include:

Athletics (Track & Field Events) Badminton Powerlifting Table Tennis Swimming Wheelchair Basketball

Athletes from various states and backgrounds will compete over the course of eight days, demonstrating their perseverance, passion, and commitment to their respective sports.

A Grand Opening Ceremony Full of Excitement

The opening ceremony was a grand spectacle, with a parade featuring the participating athletes, coaches, and support staff from various states. The ceremony witnessed an energetic crowd, filled with excitement and anticipation, as the torch relay symbolized the spirit of determination and unity.

The event also featured cultural performances, showcasing India’s diverse heritage and the unbreakable spirit of its para-athletes. The atmosphere was electric, with spectators cheering on the athletes who have overcome immense challenges to reach this stage.

Government’s Commitment to Para Sports Development

With the Indian government’s continued focus on sports development, the Khelo India initiative has played a transformative role in nurturing young sporting talent. The government has been actively investing in infrastructure, training, and providing financial assistance to ensure that Indian athletes, including para-athletes, receive world-class support.

The Khelo India Para Games is not just a championship but a movement that aims to redefine the sports ecosystem for differently-abled athletes. Over the years, the event has grown in stature, serving as a launchpad for future Paralympic champions.

Aiming for More Glory at Future International Events

The Paris Paralympics 2024 was a landmark event for India, where the nation won 29 medals, setting a new benchmark. With the Khelo India Para Games 2025, the government and sports authorities are ensuring that more athletes get access to professional coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and high-performance training to excel at the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 and other international competitions.

Looking Ahead

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 has set the stage for a thrilling display of sportsmanship, courage, and determination. With India’s para-athletes continuing to make strides on the global stage, this initiative plays a crucial role in fostering talent and promoting inclusivity in sports.

As the competition unfolds over the next eight days, sports enthusiasts across the country will be eagerly watching and cheering for India’s finest para-athletes. The event not only celebrates their achievements but also sends a powerful message about resilience, breaking barriers, and striving for excellence in the face of adversity.

The entire nation awaits an exhilarating competition, where each para-athlete is set to inspire millions with their relentless pursuit of glory.