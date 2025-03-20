Left Menu

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Commence with Enthralling Opening in New Delhi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. Over 1300 para-athletes will compete in this eight-day event, showcasing India's burgeoning sports talent on an international platform. The event aims to inspire and establish a path to future success.

Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: SAI media ). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex, New Delhi. With participation from over 1300 para-athletes, the championship spans six sports disciplines over eight days, according to a release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The opening ceremony featured a unique torch rally, flagged off by prominent figures including six Paralympians and key ministers like Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, and Kento Jini, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The event underscores India's commitment to fostering world-class sports talent.

Mandaviya emphasized the success of Khelo India initiatives, highlighting the impressive medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024. He stated that these events provide athletes with essential opportunities to succeed on the global stage, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The opening ceremony also included Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and senior officials from SAI, reflecting the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

