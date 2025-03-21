Left Menu

Coventry's Vision for 2028 Olympics Amidst Trump's Immigration Policies

Newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry is eager to address US immigration policies with President Trump to ensure the success of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This development comes as she steps into her role following a decisive election victory. Meanwhile, other sports moves include major team agreements and athlete signings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:27 IST
Newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry has expressed her intention to discuss current US immigration policies with President Donald Trump ahead of the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles. Coventry's rise to this esteemed position was marked by an easy victory during a vote in Greece.

The meeting between Coventry and Trump aims to alleviate concerns regarding visa issuance for the games, coming amidst a series of strict immigration measures introduced by the current US administration. Ensuring smooth entry for international athletes is critical to the event's success.

Additionally, sports updates saw the Detroit Lions boosting their roster with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and the Boston Celtics setting a record with a $6.1 billion sale. These developments illustrate a dynamic and evolving sports landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

