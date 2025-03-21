Mumbai Equestrians Gallop Towards National Glory
Three young riders from Mumbai's Amateur Riders' Club qualify for the National Equestrian Championships. Judged by esteemed equestrian personnel, they excelled in Show Jumping. The club nurtures talent in a state-of-the-art facility and has produced notable athletes. Jaden Dsouza shares the inspiration behind her equestrian journey.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) celebrates as three of its promising talents, Stasya Pandey, Jahnvi Raheja, and Jaden Dsouza, qualify for the prestigious National Equestrian Championships (NEC). Held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the NEC will see fierce competition in Show Jumping and Dressage, organized under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).
The qualifiers, judged by noted equestrian authorities Col. Sunil Shivdas and Col. HR Sunil, showcased remarkable performances. In the Children 1 Show Jumping category, Stasya Pandey, on 'Cougar De Fees,' completed her course in a commendable 75 seconds. Similarly impressive, Jaden Dsouza, riding 'Whispering Silver,' and Jahnvi Raheja on 'Cougar De Fees' excelled in Junior Show Jumping with times of 74 and 84 seconds respectively.
ARC, renowned for producing top athletes, provides exceptional training within its state-of-the-art facility at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The club boasts renowned athletes like Hriday Chheda and Yashaan Khambatta, now dedicated coaches. Jaden Dsouza expressed her passion and gratitude towards her family and coach, Bobin, for their unwavering support in her equestrian journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)