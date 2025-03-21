Raúl Jiménez showcased his striking prowess by scoring twice, leading Mexico to a 2-0 victory over Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The Fulham striker thrilled fans at the SoFi Stadium, setting up a final clash against Panama and keeping Mexico's international success rolling.

The victory continues Mexico's momentum following their Gold Cup triumph, highlighting the intense sports rivalry in North America's changing political climate.

