Raúl Jiménez Propels Mexico to CONCACAF Nations League Final

Raúl Jiménez scored twice, securing Mexico's place in the CONCACAF Nations League final with a 2-0 win over Canada. Mexico will face Panama, aiming to become the first winner other than the US. The match showcased Mexico's continued international success amid tense sports rivalries with neighboring countries.

Inglewood | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:22 IST
  • United States

Raúl Jiménez showcased his striking prowess by scoring twice, leading Mexico to a 2-0 victory over Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The Fulham striker thrilled fans at the SoFi Stadium, setting up a final clash against Panama and keeping Mexico's international success rolling.

The victory continues Mexico's momentum following their Gold Cup triumph, highlighting the intense sports rivalry in North America's changing political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

