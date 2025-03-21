Gyan Prakash Sharma: Defying Limits in Wheelchair Sports
Gyan Prakash Sharma, from Patna, shines in wheelchair cricket and arm wrestling while pursuing badminton passionately. Despite being paralyzed from birth, this MBA graduate from Bihar is the sole representative from his state in the Khelo India Para Games, showcasing remarkable determination and talent in diverse sports arenas.
- Country:
- India
Gyan Prakash Sharma, a determined athlete from Patna, is breaking barriers in the world of wheelchair sports. With a passion for challenges, he has excelled in wheelchair cricket and won a bronze medal in the national Open Championship for arm wrestling, as reported by SAI Media.
Despite being paralyzed in both legs since birth, Gyan's journey took a transformative turn when he discovered badminton. He is presently the only wheelchair badminton player from Bihar competing in the Khelo India Para Games held in Delhi this year. Gyan shared that his introduction to the sport was serendipitous, inspired by his work managing hospitality at a Para National Championship in Lucknow last year.
Gyan has rapidly ascended in the badminton ranks, becoming a Bihar champion in his category in 2024. His tenacity and skill secured him a place in the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games. An MBA in HR, Gyan balances his budding sports career with professional aspirations and family responsibilities, while expressing deep gratitude for the unparalleled facilities provided for disabled athletes at the games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
