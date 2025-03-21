Kristy Coventry's Historic Rise: Paving the Way for Olympic Host Selections

Kristy Coventry, hailed as the first woman and African to ascend to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), addressed India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics. Still guarded about her intentions, she promised to unveil her strategies for selecting future hosts in the coming days.

Recently elected, Coventry will formally assume her role from current president Thomas Bach on June 23. During her first address, she emphasized that the ongoing process for selecting future Olympic hosts remains unchanged, though she might introduce ideas that could reshape current methods.

Coventry takes the helm as India progresses in its bid to host the 2036 Games. The Indian Olympic Association's recent submission marks a critical step forward, moving from 'Informal Dialogue' to 'Continuous Dialogue' with the IOC, amid global competition from over 10 nations. A decision on the host city is projected for 2026.

