Ramesh Shanguman's Inspiring Triumph: Tamil Nadu's Golden Start at Khelo India Para Games

Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman marked a triumphant start for his state in the Khelo India Para Games 2025 by clinching the first gold medal on Day 2. The former basketball player, hailing from Chennai, emerged victorious in the men's 800m T53/T54 event, as confirmed by SAI Media's press release.

At the current count, 31 gold medals have been awarded, with Tamil Nadu claiming eight. Maharashtra and Haryana are trailing with five and four golds, respectively. The day's schedule includes 44 finals, each spanning diverse athletics categories. Shanguman, a native of Tiruchirappalli's Mannathampatty village, faced a challenging setback at age eight when he lost his legs in a lorry accident. Undeterred, he transitioned from para basketball to excel in wheelchair racing.

Shanguman shared his journey of resilience with SAI Media at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, expressing pride in overcoming life's challenges and dedicating his success to family support. Meanwhile, the para-badminton competition at Indira Gandhi Stadium showcased thrilling performances from athletes such as Nitesh Kumar and Krishna Nagar, who advanced to the finals and semifinals, respectively.

