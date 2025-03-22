Left Menu

Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in Debut as England Secures Victory

Myles Lewis-Skelly, an 18-year-old England debutant, scored in England's 2-0 victory over Albania, marking a winning start for new coach Thomas Tuchel. Despite a lackluster performance, Harry Kane's goal secured the win. Lewis-Skelly became the youngest scorer on debut, while Rashford made his return after a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:44 IST
England's debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly marked a promising start under new coach Thomas Tuchel by scoring in a 2-0 victory over Albania in the World Cup qualifying Group K opener at Wembley on Friday.

Lewis-Skelly, making his initial senior appearance, found the net in the 20th minute, while Harry Kane scored later on, leading to a hopeful path towards next year's finals for England.

Although the match was far from fluent, Lewis-Skelly's rapid rise and record as the youngest scorer on debut added a highlight to Tuchel's first game. Rashford's surprise recall was also noted, although his role was limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

