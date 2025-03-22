Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in Debut as England Secures Victory

England's debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly marked a promising start under new coach Thomas Tuchel by scoring in a 2-0 victory over Albania in the World Cup qualifying Group K opener at Wembley on Friday.

Lewis-Skelly, making his initial senior appearance, found the net in the 20th minute, while Harry Kane scored later on, leading to a hopeful path towards next year's finals for England.

Although the match was far from fluent, Lewis-Skelly's rapid rise and record as the youngest scorer on debut added a highlight to Tuchel's first game. Rashford's surprise recall was also noted, although his role was limited.

