Left Menu

World Cup Qualifiers: Stunning Goals Propel Teams to Victory

Captain Mohamed Salah led Egypt to a 2-0 win over Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, while Morocco narrowly defeated Niger. South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana also secured victories, with key performances across various groups pushing their teams closer to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 05:14 IST
World Cup Qualifiers: Stunning Goals Propel Teams to Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Captain Mohamed Salah was instrumental in Egypt's 2-0 triumph against Ethiopia, marking a significant step in their World Cup qualifying journey. Zizo added a second to establish a five-point lead in Group A. The win was a testament to Egypt's dominance as they aim for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Contrastingly, Morocco faced a tougher challenge, needing a last-minute winner from Bilal El Khannouss to edge past Niger. Their victory at home in Oujda keeps them six points ahead in Group E standings. Other contenders like South Africa secured a crucial win against Lesotho, maintaining their lead in Group C.

Elsewhere, Nigeria clinched their first qualifying victory, and Ghana dominated Chad with a 5-0 victory. Ivory Coast and Algeria registered narrow wins, strengthening their positions in their respective groups. The ongoing qualifiers showcase fierce competition as teams vie for spots in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025