World Cup Qualifiers: Stunning Goals Propel Teams to Victory

Captain Mohamed Salah was instrumental in Egypt's 2-0 triumph against Ethiopia, marking a significant step in their World Cup qualifying journey. Zizo added a second to establish a five-point lead in Group A. The win was a testament to Egypt's dominance as they aim for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Contrastingly, Morocco faced a tougher challenge, needing a last-minute winner from Bilal El Khannouss to edge past Niger. Their victory at home in Oujda keeps them six points ahead in Group E standings. Other contenders like South Africa secured a crucial win against Lesotho, maintaining their lead in Group C.

Elsewhere, Nigeria clinched their first qualifying victory, and Ghana dominated Chad with a 5-0 victory. Ivory Coast and Algeria registered narrow wins, strengthening their positions in their respective groups. The ongoing qualifiers showcase fierce competition as teams vie for spots in the prestigious tournament.

