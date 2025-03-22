World Cup Qualifiers: Stunning Goals Propel Teams to Victory
Captain Mohamed Salah led Egypt to a 2-0 win over Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, while Morocco narrowly defeated Niger. South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana also secured victories, with key performances across various groups pushing their teams closer to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
Captain Mohamed Salah was instrumental in Egypt's 2-0 triumph against Ethiopia, marking a significant step in their World Cup qualifying journey. Zizo added a second to establish a five-point lead in Group A. The win was a testament to Egypt's dominance as they aim for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
Contrastingly, Morocco faced a tougher challenge, needing a last-minute winner from Bilal El Khannouss to edge past Niger. Their victory at home in Oujda keeps them six points ahead in Group E standings. Other contenders like South Africa secured a crucial win against Lesotho, maintaining their lead in Group C.
Elsewhere, Nigeria clinched their first qualifying victory, and Ghana dominated Chad with a 5-0 victory. Ivory Coast and Algeria registered narrow wins, strengthening their positions in their respective groups. The ongoing qualifiers showcase fierce competition as teams vie for spots in the prestigious tournament.
