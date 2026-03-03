Left Menu

Ticket Frenzy: Countdown to the 2026 World Cup

With only 100 days left, anticipation for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is high, despite soaring ticket prices and geopolitical tensions. Ticket demand has surpassed supply, and political issues and immigration concerns are affecting fans' plans, particularly in the U.S.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has ignited a ticket frenzy, despite escalating prices and geopolitical tensions. In particular, the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran and unrest in Mexico are raising fears, affecting fan travel plans, with many opting to attend only matches in Canada.

FIFA reports unprecedented ticket demand, with over 500 million requests for just seven million available seats, yet concerns persist over logistical challenges across 16 cities. Political unrest and U.S. immigration policies further complicate matters, as fans weigh the risks of traveling between countries amid the festivities.

Despite these challenges, the tournament promises significant financial returns for FIFA, with secondary ticket markets booming, albeit at steep prices. Fans and associations express concern over accessibility, fearing the event may favor wealthier attendees, thus overshadowing the communal spirit of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

