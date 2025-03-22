Sports Shuffle: From Djokovic's Miami Comeback to Historic IOC Election

In tennis news, Novak Djokovic celebrated his return to the Miami Open by claiming a victory against Australian Rinky Hijikata, matching Rafa Nadal's record. Also advancing was Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek.

On the basketball front, without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors face the Atlanta Hawks, striving to secure their playoff position after Curry sustained a pelvic injury.

Meanwhile, record-breaking events unfolded in baseball as MLB's Tokyo Series featuring Shohei Ohtani increased global viewership and merchandise sales, hailed as MLB's largest standalone international event.

(With inputs from agencies.)