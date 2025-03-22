Yuvraj Singh Praises Tendulkar's Timeless Magic at International Masters League

Yuvraj Singh, a celebrated former Indian cricketer, showered accolades upon batting legend Sachin Tendulkar after witnessing his stellar performance in the International Masters League. In an interview with ANI, Yuvraj expressed his admiration for Tendulkar, reminiscing about the glory days of Indian cricket and the 'little master' legacy shared by Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar himself.

Tendulkar's fans were treated to a display of vintage batting, with Yuvraj noting that playing alongside him once again was a joyous experience. At the age of 52, Tendulkar's form remains impressive, drawing parallels to his performance decades ago. Yuvraj remarked on the ageless magic of Tendulkar's game, expressing hope for future opportunities to share a pitch with him.

Apart from reminiscing about cricket, Yuvraj spoke about his latest business venture, KOCA, a restaurant celebrating diverse cuisines. Stressing the importance of diet for athletes, he discussed offering a range of international dishes to cater to different preferences and dietary requirements. Yuvraj aims to create a space where people can savor good food and enjoy memorable gatherings, hoping his cricket colleagues will join him soon.

