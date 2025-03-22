High-Stakes Action on Day 16: Key Victories in Yuva All Stars Championship 2025
Day 16 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 featured thrilling victories. Warriorz K.C. and Vasco Vipers secured crucial wins, while Yuva Yoddhas dominated the Junior Steelers. Sonipat Spartans delivered a comeback against Yuva Paltan. Teams displayed top-notch performances at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium, Haridwar.
In a riveting showcase of talent on Day 16 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, Warriorz K.C. and Vasco Vipers triumphed with 10-point margins, while Sonipat Spartans staged a remarkable comeback against Yuva Paltan. Meanwhile, Yuva Yoddhas convincingly overpowered the Junior Steelers at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.
The Vasco Vipers emerged victorious against Kurukshetra Warriors with a 55-45 win, marking their stronghold in Pool A standings despite holding the last place with 14 points. An impressive strategy in the first half enabled them to lead 28-18, thanks to two successive All-Outs inflicted by the Vipers.
Sahil's stellar performance for the Vipers, scoring 21 raid points, outshone Kurukshetra's effort powered by Rahul Poriya's 16 points. The action-packed day also saw Warriorz K.C.'s display of strength over Yuva Mumba, securing a 38-28 victory. Sonipat Spartans' tactical plays earned them a 33-29 win over Yuva Paltan, while Yuva Yoddhas maintained the top position in Pool B with a robust 42-23 victory against the Junior Steelers.
