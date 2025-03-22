High-Stakes Action on Day 16: Key Victories in Yuva All Stars Championship 2025

In a riveting showcase of talent on Day 16 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, Warriorz K.C. and Vasco Vipers triumphed with 10-point margins, while Sonipat Spartans staged a remarkable comeback against Yuva Paltan. Meanwhile, Yuva Yoddhas convincingly overpowered the Junior Steelers at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

The Vasco Vipers emerged victorious against Kurukshetra Warriors with a 55-45 win, marking their stronghold in Pool A standings despite holding the last place with 14 points. An impressive strategy in the first half enabled them to lead 28-18, thanks to two successive All-Outs inflicted by the Vipers.

Sahil's stellar performance for the Vipers, scoring 21 raid points, outshone Kurukshetra's effort powered by Rahul Poriya's 16 points. The action-packed day also saw Warriorz K.C.'s display of strength over Yuva Mumba, securing a 38-28 victory. Sonipat Spartans' tactical plays earned them a 33-29 win over Yuva Paltan, while Yuva Yoddhas maintained the top position in Pool B with a robust 42-23 victory against the Junior Steelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)