Oscar Piastri Grabs First Formula One Pole in Shanghai Showdown

Australian Formula One driver Oscar Piastri secured his first official pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix after setting the fastest lap ever at the Shanghai International Circuit. Teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start third and fourth, respectively, while Ferrari and Mercedes drivers fill the top ten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:07 IST
Oscar Piastri

In a thrilling display at the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed his first official pole position, recording the quickest lap time the Shanghai International Circuit has ever seen. The Australian ace clocked in at an impressive one minute, 30.641 seconds, positioning him at the forefront of Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell secured a spot alongside Piastri on the front row with a stellar final lap effort. McLaren's Lando Norris, champion of the opening race in Australia, abandoned his last lap and will start third, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth position.

Ferrari's drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claimed the third row, while French rookie Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls bounced back from a tough start to grab seventh place. Other notable qualifiers included Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon, making their presence felt in the top ten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

