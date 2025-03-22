Oscar Piastri Grabs First Formula One Pole in Shanghai Showdown

In a thrilling display at the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed his first official pole position, recording the quickest lap time the Shanghai International Circuit has ever seen. The Australian ace clocked in at an impressive one minute, 30.641 seconds, positioning him at the forefront of Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell secured a spot alongside Piastri on the front row with a stellar final lap effort. McLaren's Lando Norris, champion of the opening race in Australia, abandoned his last lap and will start third, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth position.

Ferrari's drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, claimed the third row, while French rookie Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls bounced back from a tough start to grab seventh place. Other notable qualifiers included Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon, making their presence felt in the top ten.

