IPL 2025: Rising Stars Rachin Ravindra and Abhishek Sharma Poised for Breakout Seasons

As the IPL 2025 season looms, New Zealand's Kane Williamson forecasts significant performances from two burgeoning cricket talents: Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and India's Abhishek Sharma. The season commences with a historic 'OG Derby' between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Williamson, serving as a JioStar expert, shared his views with ANI, emphasizing Rachin's potential, particularly after a stellar 2023 World Cup where he was NZ's top scorer. Rachin, representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK), impressed with consistent Test performances and aims to leverage his form to excel in IPL's T20 format. CSK value his prowess, as evidenced by their substantial investment ahead of the new season.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, known for his formidable 'Travishek' partnership, also garners Williamson's praise. Following a landmark IPL 2024 and notable recent international outings, Sharma's confident stride into the new season is highly anticipated. With Sunrisers Hyderabad's powerful lineup, Rashin and Abhishek's form will be pivotal in driving the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)