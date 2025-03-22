Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Historic Sprint Victory: A 'Mega' Milestone for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton clinched his first Formula One sprint race victory for Ferrari, marking a stunning comeback after a disappointing season start. The seven-time world champion led the sprint from start to finish, signifying a historic win for both him and Ferrari in the sprint format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:46 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton achieved a remarkable milestone by securing his first Formula One sprint race win for Ferrari on Saturday, characterizing the achievement as 'mega'.

The victory at the 100km sprint in China was a significant comeback for the seven-time world champion, who delivered a formidable response to his critics following a disappointing performance in the season's inaugural race.

Team boss Fred Vasseur highlighted the importance of tire management in their strategy, while Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc aimed to improve his performance in the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

