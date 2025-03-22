Lewis Hamilton's Historic Sprint Victory: A 'Mega' Milestone for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton achieved a remarkable milestone by securing his first Formula One sprint race win for Ferrari on Saturday, characterizing the achievement as 'mega'.

The victory at the 100km sprint in China was a significant comeback for the seven-time world champion, who delivered a formidable response to his critics following a disappointing performance in the season's inaugural race.

Team boss Fred Vasseur highlighted the importance of tire management in their strategy, while Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc aimed to improve his performance in the upcoming race.

