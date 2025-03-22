Left Menu

Yuki Tsunoda Shines Amid Lawson's Struggles in F1's Red Bull Drama

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda impressed by securing a top 10 starting position in Shanghai, overshadowing teammate Liam Lawson's continued struggles. Despite being bypassed for Red Bull's main team, Tsunoda hinted at his desire to succeed, as Red Bull grapples with finding a suitable partner for Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:30 IST
Yuki Tsunoda

In a captivating display of skill and potential, Japan's Yuki Tsunoda emerged as a frontrunner for the Racing Bulls, qualifying ninth for Sunday's Shanghai race. His performance stands in stark contrast to teammate Liam Lawson, whose early Formula One season has been underwhelming.

Despite being overlooked for a spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, Tsunoda expressed confidence in his abilities, highlighting the faster speed of the Red Bull car. This performance marks Tsunoda's second consecutive entry into the top 10, after qualifying fifth in Australia.

Red Bull, known for its frequent changes in driver line-ups, is seen as giving Lawson time to adapt after promoting him from Racing Bull. The team continues to seek a steadfast partner for their top star, Verstappen, following the exits of Alex Albon in 2020 and Pierre Gasly in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

