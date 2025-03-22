Knockouts and Comebacks: Elite Women's National Boxing Championships Day Two

On the second day of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships, former world champion Nitu Ghanghas and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria secured decisive victories. Competing in the 48kg and 57kg categories respectively, both athletes achieved unanimous 5-0 wins in their opening bouts, emphasizing their dominance in the ring.

Nitu, hailing from Haryana and a gold medallist at the 2023 IBA World Championships, showcased superior technique to outmatch her opponent from Rajasthan, Anjali Choudhary. Meanwhile, representing the Services Control Sports Board, Jaismine overcame a shaky start to outclass Ice Prajapati from Uttar Pradesh, advancing confidently to the next round.

In a show of strength, Railway boxers maintained their stronghold with standout performances, notably from two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani. Other notable victories came from young talent Devika Ghorpade with a spectacular RSC win and Minakshi from All India Police, securing a flawless unanimous victory in the 48kg category, underscoring the caliber of competitors in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)