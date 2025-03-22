Left Menu

Rabiot's Injury Clouds France's Nations League Hopes

France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot is facing a minor calf injury, casting doubt over his participation against Croatia in the Nations League. This comes after France's 2-0 loss to Croatia. Rabiot's absence adds complexity to coach Deschamps' strategy, as they plan to honor retired scorer Olivier Giroud.

France's hopes in the Nations League face uncertainty as midfielder Adrien Rabiot suffers a calf injury, potentially sidelining him for the return leg against Croatia on Sunday.

Having already experienced a 2-0 loss in Split, coach Didier Deschamps expressed concern over Rabiot's availability during a press conference, noting the training complication.

Meanwhile, the team will honor Olivier Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer, celebrating his legacy before the pivotal game where young star Kylian Mbappé aims to redeem missed scoring opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

