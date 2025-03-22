Rabiot's Injury Clouds France's Nations League Hopes

France's hopes in the Nations League face uncertainty as midfielder Adrien Rabiot suffers a calf injury, potentially sidelining him for the return leg against Croatia on Sunday.

Having already experienced a 2-0 loss in Split, coach Didier Deschamps expressed concern over Rabiot's availability during a press conference, noting the training complication.

Meanwhile, the team will honor Olivier Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer, celebrating his legacy before the pivotal game where young star Kylian Mbappé aims to redeem missed scoring opportunities.

