Federica Brignone Ascends to World Cup Greatness

Italian alpine skier Federica Brignone captured the headlines as she was crowned this season's women's World Cup overall champion after adverse weather led to the cancellation of the downhill races in Sun Valley, Idaho. At age 34, Brignone becomes the oldest athlete to clinch an overall World Cup title.

Brignone had already won the World Cup in 2020, under circumstances that saw American skier Mikaela Shiffrin take a break. This season, Brignone maintained an impressive 382-point lead over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, ensuring her triumph after the races were canceled.

Preparing for the Winter Olympics in Milan, Brignone now stands as a leading contender. Concurrently, Swiss skier Marco Odermatt celebrated his success, securing his second consecutive downhill crown amidst a string of titles this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)