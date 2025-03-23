Left Menu

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Rikke Madsen's comeback match for Everton was made unforgettable with a surprise proposal from her boyfriend Martin Thomsen. After helping her team secure a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Madsen was joined on the pitch by Thomsen and their baby, marking a joyous moment after her year-long break from football.

Updated: 23-03-2025 06:03 IST
Rikke Madsen, a key player for Everton, experienced an unforgettable return to professional football after more than a year away. Following her team's impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League, Madsen was the center of attention as her boyfriend, Martin Thomsen, surprised her with an on-field proposal.

The emotional moment was intensified when Thomsen arrived on the pitch with their newborn baby, adding a personal touch to an already significant day. "I've been waiting for this moment for so long," Madsen expressed, referring to her comeback and the unexpected proposal.

After a year away from the game due to pregnancy and the birth of their child, Madsen marked the occasion as one of the happiest of her life. The proposal caught her completely off-guard, turning an already victorious day into a truly magical one.

