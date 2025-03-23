Claire Bryant Shines with Personal Best Long Jump Gold in Nanjing
American athlete Claire Bryant achieved a personal best with a 6.96m long jump, securing gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing. Switzerland's Annik Kalin and Spain's Fatima Diame took silver and bronze, respectively. The event also featured impressive performances in women's high jump and men's 3,000m run.
American Claire Bryant delivered a stellar performance with a personal best of 6.96 meters, clinching the gold medal in the women's long jump on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing. This victory marked a climactic finish to the meet held at the renowned Cube venue.
Switzerland's Annik Kalin secured the silver medal with a close 6.83 meters, while Spain's Fatima Diame took home the bronze with 6.72 meters. In high jump events, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia retained her title, achieving a height of 1.97 meters.
Notably, Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh also stood out by capturing a podium finish in the women's high jump with a 1.95-meter leap. Meanwhile, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen aimed for a rare double, eyeing victories in both the 3,000m and 1,500m titles, emulating Ethiopian icon Haile Gebrselassie's 1999 achievement.
