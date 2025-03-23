Claire Bryant Shines with Personal Best Long Jump Gold in Nanjing

American Claire Bryant delivered a stellar performance with a personal best of 6.96 meters, clinching the gold medal in the women's long jump on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing. This victory marked a climactic finish to the meet held at the renowned Cube venue.

Switzerland's Annik Kalin secured the silver medal with a close 6.83 meters, while Spain's Fatima Diame took home the bronze with 6.72 meters. In high jump events, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia retained her title, achieving a height of 1.97 meters.

Notably, Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh also stood out by capturing a podium finish in the women's high jump with a 1.95-meter leap. Meanwhile, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen aimed for a rare double, eyeing victories in both the 3,000m and 1,500m titles, emulating Ethiopian icon Haile Gebrselassie's 1999 achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)