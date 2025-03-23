Sports Blitz: Game-Changing Performances and Record Breaks

In a striking display of talent, the Chicago Bulls overpowered the Los Angeles Lakers with a 146-115 victory, overshadowing LeBron James' much-anticipated return. Coby White and rookie Matas Buzelis led the scoring, with Josh Giddey achieving a triple-double and dominating defensively.

Meanwhile, in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings halted the Carolina Hurricanes' eight-game winning streak with a decisive 7-2 win. Goals from multiple players, including Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, powered the Kings to victory.

In another memorable moment, Canadian Evan Dunfee shattered the 35km race walk world record in Slovakia, marking a significant achievement in athletics. With rapid pace and endurance, Dunfee completed the challenge solo, besting his competitors by minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)