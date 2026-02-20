Indian Open Race Walk: A New Era with Half and Full Marathon Events
The Indian Open Race Walk Competition debuts new events: the 21km half marathon and 42km full marathon. Top Indian walkers, including Paris Olympians, will compete at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake. The event will feature international participants and be overseen by Indian and foreign judges.
The Indian Open Race Walk Competition is set to introduce new distances this weekend, with 21km and 42km walks debuting in Chandigarh. Top Indian race walkers, including former Paris Olympians, will return to action on the scenic route at Sukhna Lake.
The competition marks a new era as athletes like Akshdeep Singh and Servin Sebastain compete in the half marathon events, while Sandeep Kumar leads contenders in the full marathon walk. International competitors, such as Germany's Frederick Weigel, will add a global flavor to the races.
The Athletics Federation of India has invited foreign judges to ensure smooth proceedings alongside Indian officials. The event will also feature 10km races and a 5km U20 event to showcase the talent and endurance of upcoming athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
