Crusaders Dominate Unyielding Clash Against Blues

The Canterbury Crusaders demonstrated their prowess as they dominated the Auckland Blues with a commanding 42-19 victory at Eden Park. This win strengthens their position in the Super Rugby Pacific and keeps them within reach of the early leader, the Waikato Chiefs.

The Chiefs maintained their top position after a 50-35 win against Moana Pasifika, though the Crusaders are closing in with vigor after overcoming a disappointing previous season.

Elsewhere, the Queensland Reds broke their 12-year losing streak in Dunedin with a hard-fought win against the Otago Highlanders, while the Western Force showcased solid performance by thrashing Fijian Drua 52-15. The weekend's wins reshaped the rankings and added intensity to the ongoing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)