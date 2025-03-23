Left Menu

Crusaders Dominate Unyielding Clash Against Blues

The Canterbury Crusaders defeated the Auckland Blues 42-19 at Eden Park, continuing their resurgence in Super Rugby Pacific. Other notable matches included the Queensland Reds' significant win over the Otago Highlanders in 12 years and the Western Force's commanding victory over the Fijian Drua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:34 IST
Crusaders Dominate Unyielding Clash Against Blues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canterbury Crusaders demonstrated their prowess as they dominated the Auckland Blues with a commanding 42-19 victory at Eden Park. This win strengthens their position in the Super Rugby Pacific and keeps them within reach of the early leader, the Waikato Chiefs.

The Chiefs maintained their top position after a 50-35 win against Moana Pasifika, though the Crusaders are closing in with vigor after overcoming a disappointing previous season.

Elsewhere, the Queensland Reds broke their 12-year losing streak in Dunedin with a hard-fought win against the Otago Highlanders, while the Western Force showcased solid performance by thrashing Fijian Drua 52-15. The weekend's wins reshaped the rankings and added intensity to the ongoing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025