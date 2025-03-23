Red Bull Rallies Behind Liam Lawson Despite F1 Struggles

Red Bull is firmly backing Liam Lawson, despite the driver's recent struggles in the Formula One circuit. Team principal Christian Horner emphasized the team's support after Lawson faltered for a second consecutive race in China, igniting speculation about his future in the sport.

Lawson, who has taken over from Sergio Perez to drive alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, has faced significant challenges. These began with a disheartening performance in the Australian opener, followed by a disappointing 15th place finish in Shanghai after qualifying last. Red Bull's strategy hinges on both drivers contributing, especially with competitors like Yuki Tsunoda eager for a swap.

Horner acknowledged the formidable pressure of Formula One but expressed confidence in Lawson. "Liam is a great little racer," he remarked, highlighting Lawson's aggressive racing style while acknowledging his current struggles with the car. Meanwhile, Lawson remains determined to improve, saying, "It's just something I've got to get on top of as quickly as I can."

