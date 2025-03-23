Left Menu

Red Bull Rallies Behind Liam Lawson Despite F1 Struggles

Red Bull is offering strong support to driver Liam Lawson amid his recent Formula One setbacks in China. Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez alongside champion Max Verstappen but has faced difficulties, raising questions about his future. Red Bull's commitment to his progress indicates their strategic focus on overcoming competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:50 IST
Red Bull Rallies Behind Liam Lawson Despite F1 Struggles

Red Bull is firmly backing Liam Lawson, despite the driver's recent struggles in the Formula One circuit. Team principal Christian Horner emphasized the team's support after Lawson faltered for a second consecutive race in China, igniting speculation about his future in the sport.

Lawson, who has taken over from Sergio Perez to drive alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, has faced significant challenges. These began with a disheartening performance in the Australian opener, followed by a disappointing 15th place finish in Shanghai after qualifying last. Red Bull's strategy hinges on both drivers contributing, especially with competitors like Yuki Tsunoda eager for a swap.

Horner acknowledged the formidable pressure of Formula One but expressed confidence in Lawson. "Liam is a great little racer," he remarked, highlighting Lawson's aggressive racing style while acknowledging his current struggles with the car. Meanwhile, Lawson remains determined to improve, saying, "It's just something I've got to get on top of as quickly as I can."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025