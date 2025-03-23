Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a gripping IPL match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides feature three overseas players in their lineup. Notable players including Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins gear up for a thrilling game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pat Cummins and Riyan Parag (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Parag, leading in place of regular captain Sanju Samson, takes charge with confidence, excited to step into larger responsibilities.

Parag remarked on the dry pitch conditions, expressing hope for leveraging their bowling strategies. Known for sticking to their successful formula, Rajasthan's lineup features three overseas players: Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Their strategy centers on building momentum from last season's core.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins expressed that the wicket's challenges wouldn't significantly alter their approach. The team's aim is to replicate their previous season's impressive form, with their lineup bolstered by key players such as Travis Head and Pat Cummins himself ready to leave a mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

