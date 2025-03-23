Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Golden Double Highlights World Indoor Athletics Championships
Jakob Ingebrigtsen completed a remarkable golden double at the World Indoor Athletics Championships by winning the men's 1,500m and 3,000m titles. He joins the ranks of athletes like Haile Gebrselassie. Other highlights include Gudaf Tsegay setting a championship record, and the USA dominating relay events.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian running sensation, secured a golden double at the World Indoor Athletics Championships by clinching the men's 1,500m title. This victory came just a day after he had captured the 3,000m crown, equating the feat of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie from the 1999 championships.
Ingebrigtsen's triumph in 3 minutes 38.79 seconds underlined his dominance in middle-distance track events, reinforcing his status following a stellar performance at the European Indoors. He effortlessly surpassed competitors, including the strong challenges from Briton Neil Gourley and American Luke Houser.
Meanwhile, in other events, Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new championship record in the women's 1,500m. The U.S. capped a successful campaign by topping the medal table, securing six golds among their 16 medals, with outstanding relay team performances.
