Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Golden Double Highlights World Indoor Athletics Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian running sensation, secured a golden double at the World Indoor Athletics Championships by clinching the men's 1,500m title. This victory came just a day after he had captured the 3,000m crown, equating the feat of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie from the 1999 championships.

Ingebrigtsen's triumph in 3 minutes 38.79 seconds underlined his dominance in middle-distance track events, reinforcing his status following a stellar performance at the European Indoors. He effortlessly surpassed competitors, including the strong challenges from Briton Neil Gourley and American Luke Houser.

Meanwhile, in other events, Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new championship record in the women's 1,500m. The U.S. capped a successful campaign by topping the medal table, securing six golds among their 16 medals, with outstanding relay team performances.

