Left Menu

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Golden Double Highlights World Indoor Athletics Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen completed a remarkable golden double at the World Indoor Athletics Championships by winning the men's 1,500m and 3,000m titles. He joins the ranks of athletes like Haile Gebrselassie. Other highlights include Gudaf Tsegay setting a championship record, and the USA dominating relay events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:35 IST
Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Golden Double Highlights World Indoor Athletics Championships
Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian running sensation, secured a golden double at the World Indoor Athletics Championships by clinching the men's 1,500m title. This victory came just a day after he had captured the 3,000m crown, equating the feat of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie from the 1999 championships.

Ingebrigtsen's triumph in 3 minutes 38.79 seconds underlined his dominance in middle-distance track events, reinforcing his status following a stellar performance at the European Indoors. He effortlessly surpassed competitors, including the strong challenges from Briton Neil Gourley and American Luke Houser.

Meanwhile, in other events, Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new championship record in the women's 1,500m. The U.S. capped a successful campaign by topping the medal table, securing six golds among their 16 medals, with outstanding relay team performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025