Triumphs and Records: Highlights from the Khelo India Para Games

Jaspreet Kaur set a new national powerlifting record at Khelo India Para Games 2025, highlighting her ongoing success. Despite challenges, Kaur achieved significant improvement. Meanwhile, archer Sheetal Devi secured her second gold medal in a dramatic competition. Athletes from various states showcased their skills, contributing to Tamil Nadu's leading medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:35 IST
Jaspreet Kaur, the notable powerlifter from Punjab, captured attention at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 by surpassing her national record in the 45kg category. On Sunday, she lifted 101kg to clinch the gold medal, overtaking her previous best of 100kg set in 2023.

Kaur's relentless training and dedication paid off as she navigated through challenges, including anxiety. Her accomplishment not only earned her a gold medal but also elevated her standing in national rankings, marking a substantial leap in her athletic journey.

Meanwhile, armless archer Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir defended her title in an intense archery contest, winning gold against Payal Nag, a quadruple amputee from Odisha. Their efforts, alongside other athletes, have significantly contributed to the competitive spirit of the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

