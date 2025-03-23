Triumphs and Records: Highlights from the Khelo India Para Games

Jaspreet Kaur, the notable powerlifter from Punjab, captured attention at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 by surpassing her national record in the 45kg category. On Sunday, she lifted 101kg to clinch the gold medal, overtaking her previous best of 100kg set in 2023.

Kaur's relentless training and dedication paid off as she navigated through challenges, including anxiety. Her accomplishment not only earned her a gold medal but also elevated her standing in national rankings, marking a substantial leap in her athletic journey.

Meanwhile, armless archer Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir defended her title in an intense archery contest, winning gold against Payal Nag, a quadruple amputee from Odisha. Their efforts, alongside other athletes, have significantly contributed to the competitive spirit of the Games.

