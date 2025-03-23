Toyota's Elfyn Evans Dominates Safari Rally Kenya, Extends Championship Lead

Elfyn Evans has further solidified his position at the top of the World Rally Championship standings after winning the Safari Rally Kenya. His victory marks a record lead after just three rounds, with a 36-point advantage, demonstrating his prowess this season.

Evans, along with co-driver Scott Martin, completed the challenging rally in a little over four hours and 20 minutes, more than a minute ahead of Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who finished second. Defending champion Thierry Neuville took third place for Hyundai, contributing to a podium double for the manufacturer.

Despite mechanical issues and challenging weather, Evans praised his team and the warm reception from Kenyan fans. The result leaves Toyota comfortably ahead in the manufacturers' championship, while Neuville noted continued concerns over car reliability despite Hyundai's strong showing.

