Left Menu

Toyota's Elfyn Evans Dominates Safari Rally Kenya, Extends Championship Lead

Elfyn Evans secured a win at the Safari Rally Kenya, strengthening his lead in the World Rally Championship. With Toyota leading the manufacturers' championship, Evans, along with co-driver Scott Martin, overcame challenging conditions and finished with a significant lead. Hyundai's Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville followed in second and third positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:47 IST
Toyota's Elfyn Evans Dominates Safari Rally Kenya, Extends Championship Lead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elfyn Evans has further solidified his position at the top of the World Rally Championship standings after winning the Safari Rally Kenya. His victory marks a record lead after just three rounds, with a 36-point advantage, demonstrating his prowess this season.

Evans, along with co-driver Scott Martin, completed the challenging rally in a little over four hours and 20 minutes, more than a minute ahead of Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who finished second. Defending champion Thierry Neuville took third place for Hyundai, contributing to a podium double for the manufacturer.

Despite mechanical issues and challenging weather, Evans praised his team and the warm reception from Kenyan fans. The result leaves Toyota comfortably ahead in the manufacturers' championship, while Neuville noted continued concerns over car reliability despite Hyundai's strong showing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025