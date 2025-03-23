Ishan Kishan's Remarkable Comeback: From Setbacks to Stellar IPL Debut

Ishan Kishan's 2024 cricket career took a significant positive turn with a stunning 45-ball century debut in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals.

After being dropped from central contracts last year due to insufficient Ranji Trophy time, Kishan dedicated his efforts to intense practice at his own cricket academy in Patna.

This dedication paid off, earning him praise from team members including skipper Pat Cummins, illustrating a powerful story of perseverance and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)