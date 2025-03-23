Franziska Preuss and the Emotional Finale: Biathlon Championship Race to Remember

In a high-stakes showdown on Sunday in Holmenkollen, Norway, Germany's Franziska Preuss seized her first World Cup overall title. The dramatic race saw Preuss overtake France's Lou Jeanmonnot, who suffered a fall close to the 12.5km mass-start race's finish line.

Entering the day's competition, Jeanmonnot led the standings by five points and was poised to secure the title after victories in previous events. However, a slip in the final stretch allowed Preuss to claim victory, with Sweden's Elvira Oeberg finishing second and Jeanmonnot taking third.

In the men's finale, Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson triumphed in the 15km mass start, while Norway's celebrated Boe brothers, Johannes and Tarjei, bid farewell to their biathlon careers amidst applause and shared memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)