Ishan Kishan and Travis Head Shine in IPL Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad stars Ishan Kishan and Travis Head achieved major milestones, scoring their 5,000th and 4,000th T20 runs respectively, in a thrilling IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals. Kishan's unbeaten 106 and Head's explosive 67 set the stage for SRH's commanding 44-run victory.

Travis Head and Ishan Kishan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketers Travis Head and Ishan Kishan reached notable T20 career milestones during a nail-biting IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at Uppal Stadium.

As an opener, Travis Head hit a brisk 67 off 31 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes. He boasts 4,003 T20 runs across 147 matches, including two centuries and 24 fifties, maintaining a strike rate of 149.25.

Ishan Kishan, batting at number three, scored an impressive maiden IPL century, an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls. Over his 193-match T20 career, Kishan has accumulated 5,022 runs, with four centuries and 28 fifties at a strike rate over 134.

SRH elected to bat after RR won the toss and chose to field. A solid 45-run partnership between Abhishek and Head, followed by an 85-run stand between Head and Kishan, set the tempo. Cameos from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen bolstered SRH's innings to a challenging target. Despite the efforts of RR's Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, SRH clinched victory by 44 runs. Kishan's exceptional performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

