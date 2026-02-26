Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

In a must-win Super Eights match against Zimbabwe, India's cricket team delivered a formidable performance, setting a target of 176/3. Star opener Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a determined fifty, his first in this T20 World Cup, ensuring India maintained a strong foothold in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav, eyeing a higher total, played aggressively before being dismissed on 33. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma remained critical at the crease, pushing towards a potential 220-plus total. Sanju Samson made a significant impact with a brisk 24, adding to a powerful opening partnership of 48 runs.

Despite Zimbabwe's struggles in the field, leading to key dropped catches, Ishan Kishan's quick 38 further cemented India's position. The match saw Zimbabwe's miss giving Indian players crucial chances, which were capitalized upon efficiently, leaving India in a strong position in the World Cup race.

(With inputs from agencies.)