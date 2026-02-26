Left Menu

Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

During a crucial T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe, India set a commanding target of 176/3, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's fifty and contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Despite fielding errors, India's opening partnership flourished, keeping them in the tournament's Super Eights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:27 IST
Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a must-win Super Eights match against Zimbabwe, India's cricket team delivered a formidable performance, setting a target of 176/3. Star opener Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a determined fifty, his first in this T20 World Cup, ensuring India maintained a strong foothold in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav, eyeing a higher total, played aggressively before being dismissed on 33. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma remained critical at the crease, pushing towards a potential 220-plus total. Sanju Samson made a significant impact with a brisk 24, adding to a powerful opening partnership of 48 runs.

Despite Zimbabwe's struggles in the field, leading to key dropped catches, Ishan Kishan's quick 38 further cemented India's position. The match saw Zimbabwe's miss giving Indian players crucial chances, which were capitalized upon efficiently, leaving India in a strong position in the World Cup race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global
2
NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth

NSIC's Elevation to Schedule 'A' CPSE Strides MSME Growth

 India
3
Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

Empowering Women: Foot March for Yamuna's Revival

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care

Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026