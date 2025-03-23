Left Menu

Juventus Replaces Thiago Motta with Former Player Igor Tudor Amidst Crisis

Juventus has parted ways with manager Thiago Motta after disappointing performances placed them fifth in Serie A. Former player Igor Tudor is appointed as the head coach. Recent defeats and mid-season struggles led to Motta's exit, with hopes pinned on Tudor to rejuvenate the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Juventus Football Club announced the dismissal of manager Thiago Motta and the appointment of former player Igor Tudor as head coach, following a series of disappointing results. Motta, who joined the club on a three-year contract, failed to deliver anticipated improvements after a strong season with Bologna.

Two heavy losses, 3-0 to Fiorentina and 4-0 to Atalanta, pushed Juventus to fifth place in the standings, trailing league leaders Inter Milan by 12 points. Consequently, the club decided to make a managerial change, entrusting Tudor with the task of revitalizing the team's performance.

Igor Tudor, aged 46, previously played for Juventus and held managerial positions in Italy, including a recent stint as Lazio's manager. As he takes charge, Tudor aims to implement tactical changes and shift from Motta's strategy, starting with a home game against Genoa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

