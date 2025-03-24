Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Coach Changes, Unbreakable Records, and Surprising Victories

A dynamic weekend in sports included Texas' coaching shakeup, Iowa's near coaching deal, a stand-out tennis upset, and George Foreman's unbreakable record. Other highlights are Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit, Lindsey Vonn's Alpine success, Tiger's new signing, and Zion Williamson's game absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant weekend for sports, the University of Texas dismissed basketball head coach Rodney Terry, with reports suggesting Sean Miller from Xavier will be his successor. Miller is noted for leading Xavier to the NCAA Tournament twice during his current tenure.

In boxing, the passing of heavyweight legend George Foreman has drawn comments from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who hailed Foreman's 20-year gap between world titles as an unparalleled achievement. Foreman, known for his bouts with Ali and Moorer, died at 76.

Elsewhere, tennis saw Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala securing an unexpected victory over Madison Keys, while the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the White House, and Lindsey Vonn marked her return to skiing with a podium finish in Sun Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

