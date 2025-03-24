Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Budenholzer's Reunion, Iowa's New Coach, and More

Current sports news highlights include Mike Budenholzer's first game against the Bucks since his firing, Iowa's deal with Ben McCollum for a coaching position, and South Carolina's comeback victory in the Women's NCAA tournament. Other updates include trades, tennis upsets, and team visits to the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:26 IST
Mike Budenholzer will face the Milwaukee Bucks as the Phoenix Suns' coach for the first time since his dismissal following a successful 2021 championship campaign. The matchup is set for Monday night in Phoenix, marking a significant moment in his coaching career.

Iowa is expected to finalize a deal with Ben McCollum, currently the coach of Drake University, to become their new men's basketball coach. McCollum, an Iowa native, will head to Iowa City to lead the team he grew up rooting for.

South Carolina's Women's basketball team successfully defended its NCAA title ambitions by overcoming Indiana with a strong third-quarter performance. As the top-seeded Gamecocks advance, their quest for consecutive titles remains alive.

