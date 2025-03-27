Left Menu

Nitesh Clinches Bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

Nitesh secured India's second medal in the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships by winning bronze in the Greco-Roman 97kg category. Despite a semi-final loss to Olympic champion Saravi from Iran, he triumphed over Turkmenistan's Agamammedov. Sunil Kumar also bagged bronze in the 87kg division, boosting India's medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:29 IST
Nitesh Clinches Bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
Nitesh (Photo: wrestlernitesh/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Nitesh boosted India's presence at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships by clinching a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 97kg category in Amman, Jordan. The 22-year-old wrestler dominated Kazakhstan's Ilyas Guchigov with a 9-0 victory, achieved through technical superiority, in the opening match.

He advanced to the semi-finals but was overpowered by reigning Olympic champion Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran, who matched Nitesh's earlier result by winning 9-0. Determined to secure a place on the podium, Nitesh returned to defeat Turkmenistan's Amanberdi Agamammedov for a 9-0 victory, thus securing India's second medal.

Sunil Kumar also added to the medal haul with a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg weight category, following a decisive 3-1 win over China's Jiaxin Huang. Meanwhile, India's Paris 2024 Olympians Reetika Hooda and Antim Panghal are set to compete later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025