Nitesh Clinches Bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

Nitesh boosted India's presence at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships by clinching a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 97kg category in Amman, Jordan. The 22-year-old wrestler dominated Kazakhstan's Ilyas Guchigov with a 9-0 victory, achieved through technical superiority, in the opening match.

He advanced to the semi-finals but was overpowered by reigning Olympic champion Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran, who matched Nitesh's earlier result by winning 9-0. Determined to secure a place on the podium, Nitesh returned to defeat Turkmenistan's Amanberdi Agamammedov for a 9-0 victory, thus securing India's second medal.

Sunil Kumar also added to the medal haul with a bronze in the Greco-Roman 87kg weight category, following a decisive 3-1 win over China's Jiaxin Huang. Meanwhile, India's Paris 2024 Olympians Reetika Hooda and Antim Panghal are set to compete later this week.

