Ajay Singh Pledges Revival in Indian Boxing: New Camps, Coaches Announced
Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, promises no more missed tournaments for Indian boxers as he plans to resume national camps and announce new coaching setups. Despite political disputes, Singh is determined to keep boxers in competition through revamped selection processes and upcoming national events.
Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, has assured that Indian boxers won't miss upcoming international competitions, starting with resumption of national camps and a new coaching team announcement.
Following inactivity post-Paris Olympics, Indian boxers were absent from key events like the Asian Championships. Yet, Singh confirmed readiness for future championships, revealing future occurrences at Greater Noida, Nainital, Delhi, and Goa.
Despite political disputes within the federation, Singh guarantees unaffected training and selections, criticizing past selection systems and pushing for fairer participation protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
