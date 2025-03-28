London Lions Aim for Global Basketball Glory

The London Lions, under the ambitious leadership of chief executive Lenz Balan, aspire to elevate themselves into a global basketball powerhouse, capable of competing against Europe's elite in a state-of-the-art arena.

Saved from collapse after a pivotal acquisition by Lithuanian tech firm Tesonet, the Lions are now planning a purpose-built stadium in London, supported by the city's mayor. Despite setbacks, such as financial challenges faced under previous American ownership, Balan remains optimistic about the future of the team and the sport in Britain.

Balan believes that a dedicated arena is crucial for creating a sustainable business model and attracting talent from prominent leagues like the NBA. With strong investor backing, he is confident that the Lions can become a cornerstone of Super League Basketball, contributing to the growth of British basketball on a global scale.

