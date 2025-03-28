Left Menu

Rajat Patidar's Half-Century and Tim David's Explosive Finish Power RCB to 196/7 Against CSK

Rajat Patidar's solid half-century and Tim David's explosive late cameo pushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 196/7 against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a strong start and contributions from several players, it's Patidar's innings and Tim David's remarkable finish that stood out. Noor Ahmed shone for CSK, taking three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:31 IST
Rajat Patidar. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling clash at Chepauk Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar smashed a resilient half-century, guiding his team to a formidable 196/7 in their showdown against Chennai Super Kings. Tim David's late fireworks bolstered RCB's innings, propelling the team toward a challenging total on Friday.

After Chennai opted to bowl first, RCB's innings received an explosive start, courtesy of Phil Salt, who quickly racked up 32 runs off 16 balls before MS Dhoni's lightning stumping off Noor Ahmed ended his cameo. Despite initial struggles, Virat Kohli and other batters chipped in, setting a solid base for Patidar's onslaught.

The highlight came from Tim David, whose consecutive sixes in the penultimate over added crucial runs. Among CSK's bowlers, Noor Ahmed was the standout performer, clinching three vital wickets, including the prized scalp of Kohli. Contributions from Pathirana and Ashwin helped CSK restrict further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

