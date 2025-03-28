Anahat Singh Dominates Indian Open Squash Championship

Anahat Singh has proven her prowess once again by seizing her sixth consecutive and 11th overall JSW Indian Open title in women's squash, defeating Hong Kong's Helen Tang 3-0.

The 17-year-old Indian star faced a resilient opponent in the first set but skillfully turned the tide and dominated the remaining sets with a near-flawless performance.

Meanwhile, in the men's final, Egypt's Kareem El Torkey showed exceptional skill to edge out India's Abhay Singh with a 3-1 victory, securing 500 ranking points.

(With inputs from agencies.)