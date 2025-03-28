Left Menu

Anahat Singh Dominates Indian Open Squash Championship

Anahat Singh dominated the JSW Indian Open title, defeating Helen Tang 3-0 to secure her 11th title. The 17-year-old claimed 300 ranking points. Meanwhile, in men's singles, Abhay Singh lost to Kareem El Torkey 1-3, with Kareem earning 500 ranking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:15 IST
Anahat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Anahat Singh has proven her prowess once again by seizing her sixth consecutive and 11th overall JSW Indian Open title in women's squash, defeating Hong Kong's Helen Tang 3-0.

The 17-year-old Indian star faced a resilient opponent in the first set but skillfully turned the tide and dominated the remaining sets with a near-flawless performance.

Meanwhile, in the men's final, Egypt's Kareem El Torkey showed exceptional skill to edge out India's Abhay Singh with a 3-1 victory, securing 500 ranking points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

