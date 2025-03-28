Dani Alves' Rape Conviction Overturned Amid Controversy
Spain's Catalan high court overturned Dani Alves' rape conviction, highlighting inconsistencies in the accuser's testimony. While Alves is now cleared, the ruling has sparked debates on women's rights and justice in Spain. The accuser plans to appeal, with top officials voicing varied reactions to the decision.
In a significant judicial reversal, Spain's Catalonia high court has overturned the rape conviction of Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, citing inconsistencies in the evidence presented against him. This verdict comes after Alves had been initially sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison for an alleged incident in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.
Alves' legal team celebrated the ruling, asserting his innocence and emphasizing the importance of this development for the athlete's public image. However, the decision has drawn mixed reactions across Spain, particularly due to increasing national discourse around women's rights in sports, especially after controversies like the Luis Rubiales scandal.
The court highlighted discrepancies in the accuser's testimony, which failed to meet the standard required by the presumption of innocence. In response, the accuser's lawyer plans to appeal to the Spanish Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Spanish officials urged respect for the ruling but acknowledged the broader societal implications on gender sensitivity and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
