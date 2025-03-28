From Plastic Balls to IPL Glory: Ashutosh Sharma's Remarkable Journey

Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma recently shared insights into his early cricket days in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, where his journey started with merely plastic balls. Speaking to Jio Hostar, he revealed how a friend's introduction to a cricket club during a summer camp marked the turning point in his cricketing pursuit.

In a thrilling match against Lucknow Super Giants, Sharma played a crucial role by leading his team from a precarious 65/5 position to a successful chase of 210 runs. His unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes, became the second-highest score by a player batting at number seven or below in IPL history during such a run chase.

Continuing his impressive form, the Railways batter showcased his clutch performance once again, reminiscent of his debut season with Punjab Kings in 2024. This latest innings has further cemented Sharma's status as a cricket player to watch in the coming seasons.

