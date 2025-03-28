Left Menu

From Plastic Balls to IPL Glory: Ashutosh Sharma's Remarkable Journey

Ashutosh Sharma, a promising Delhi Capitals batter, reflects on his humble beginnings in Ratlam and recounts a pivotal moment that set him on the path to professional cricket. His heroics in a challenging match against Lucknow Super Giants underline his potential as an emerging cricket star.

Ashutosh Sharma and Mohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma recently shared insights into his early cricket days in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, where his journey started with merely plastic balls. Speaking to Jio Hostar, he revealed how a friend's introduction to a cricket club during a summer camp marked the turning point in his cricketing pursuit.

In a thrilling match against Lucknow Super Giants, Sharma played a crucial role by leading his team from a precarious 65/5 position to a successful chase of 210 runs. His unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes, became the second-highest score by a player batting at number seven or below in IPL history during such a run chase.

Continuing his impressive form, the Railways batter showcased his clutch performance once again, reminiscent of his debut season with Punjab Kings in 2024. This latest innings has further cemented Sharma's status as a cricket player to watch in the coming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

